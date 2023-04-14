Poster Of Joshiy-Joju George’s Next Antony Out; Have A Look

The poster of Malayalam director Joshiy’s next film was launched today in Kochi, Kerala. The film is titled Antony. The poster features a silhouette of a girl in the backdrop of a lion’s image. This first look is now garnering huge traction among the audience. With this movie, Joshiy is reuniting with the cast of his 2019 film Porinju Mariam Jose, starring Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose. In the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan will also be seen in a significant role. The film is scripted by Rajesh Varma, who is acclaimed for films such as Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan, Life of Josutty, and Paisa Paisa.

Produced by Einstin Zac Paul under the banner of Appu Pathu Pappu Production House, the genre of the film is still kept under wraps. With cinematography by Ranadive, the music of the film is handled by Jakes Bejoy.

A few hours ago, Joju George unveiled Antony’s poster. Social media users commented on the video. One user wrote, “Excited". Others have filled in the comment section with fire and heart eyes emojis.

Joshiy has directed successful films like Thanthram, Lion, Naaduvazhikal, and Antima Theerpu. He has also directed films such as Lokpal, Pothan Vava, Nasrani, Christian Brothers, and Salaam Kashmier. Joshiy is now all geared up to direct upcoming movies such as Saddam Sivan and an untitled film with Jayasurya.

Joshiy’s directorial film Porinju Mariam Jose was a success. The film hit the big screens in 2019. Penned by Abhilash N Chandran, the story of the film revolves around the lives of a rowdy and an aristocrat, and their mutual friend. Starring Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead roles, the film turned out to be a commercial success at the box office.

Joju George is best known for films like Madhuram, Shadow of Water, Joseph, and Udaharanam Sujatha. Some of his other releases include Iratta, Adrishyam, Pada, Freedom Fight, Thuramukham, and Aviyal. He has a few projects lined up including Leo, Bruce Lee, Article 21, Cult, and Irambam.

