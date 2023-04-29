Prabhas-starrer SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 Completes 6 Years

Baahubali is a franchise that created havoc at the box office and gave the South Indian film industry worldwide recognition. The franchise had two parts, Baahubali 1, which was released in 2015, had a cliffhanger ending, making fans curious about its sequel. The second part of the film, Baahubali 2, was released on April 28, 2017. Yesterday, the film completed six years of its release. The anticipation for the film was high among the masses and the cinema lovers actually waited for two years to satisfy the curiosity that was developed by the first film. The sequel answered various questions that were left unanswered in the first part.

The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and is considered one of the most important films of his career. The story of the film was written by Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, who had a vision for the film that was fulfilled by his son. The films starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Nasser in prominent roles.

Baahubali 1 did very well even in its Hindi version and earned Rs 118 crore. But Baahubali 2 broke all the records. The film’s Hindi version went on to earn a phenomenal amount of over Rs 510 crore. Interestingly, no original Hindi-language film had even touched Rs 400 crore back then.

As April 28 marked the completion of six years of Baahubali 2, on this specific date, various films were also released. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 also hit theatres on April 28, 2023. Another Kannada film, Raghavendra Stores, starring Jaggesh, has also been released on the same date. So far, the film has received a great response at the theatre. Apart from them, Akhil Akkineni’s Agent was also released on April 28.

In the current scenario, the success of the Baahubali franchise has opened the gateway to many more pan-India films. Directors and producers are nowadays looking to release pan-India films in order to earn more profits. Films like KGF, RRR and Pushpa were all released on a pan-India level and broke records at the box office.

