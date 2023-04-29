Prabhu Deva Makes 1st Public Appearance With 2nd Wife Himani Singh

Prabhu Deva was recently spotted with his second wife for the first time since their marriage. After his divorce from his first wife Ramlath in 2011, the choreographer was a part of various controversies. Nine years later, in 2020, he tied the knot a second time with a doctor named Himani Singh. Since the second marriage happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple has managed to keep it under wraps until now.

While Prabhu Deva still hasn’t made an official announcement about anything yet, he was spotted with Himani Singh at Tirupati Balaji temple. The actor-director-choreographer was seen protecting his wife, holding her tightly in the crowded space in the temple. Fans have been rejoicing to see his second marriage progressing successfully and pictures of the couple have gone viral on social media.

The first time fans got to know about the multi-talented dancer’s second marriage was through an interview with his elder brother Raju Sundaram. He broke the silence about it and confirmed the news to be true.

Recently, Himani’s video about her husband on the occasion of his birthday went viral on Instagram. One of Prabhu Deva’s fan pages posted a video that showed his wife appreciating him. She thanked him for his love, care, discipline, family-forward thoughts, and his sense of humour. The choreographer was seen smiling as she talked about him. The couple reportedly met when Prabhu went for his physiotherapy sessions and slowly grew close to Dr Himani.

Prabhu Deva’s marriage with Ramlath went south when reports of him dating Nayanthara surfaced in the media. While he and the actress enjoyed a long relationship, they ended it on a sour note. Prabhu and Ramlath ended their 16-year-long marriage amid the choreographer’s controversies. He had three children from his first marriage namely Vishal, Rishi Raghavendra Deva and Adith Deva. Unfortunately, Vishal passed away in 2008 because of a brain tumour.

Prabhu Deva was last seen in the psychological romantic thriller Bagheera. The film was helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. While the movie did not perform as well as expected, fans were glad to see Prabhu experiment and shine as an actor.

