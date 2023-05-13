Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph's Next Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Goes On Floor

Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph will be seen together on the big screen with Vipin Das’ upcoming directorial Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The film went on floors on Friday with a puja ceremony at Guruvayur Temple. Prithviraj has shared the news. In the set of photos shared on Instagram, the first one is a collage of the clapboard with the film’s name on it. The next photo shows the cast and crew posing for the pictures in front of the lightened lamp.

The caption of the post read: “Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil Starts rolling from today!"

Take a look at the pictures here:

Prithviraj announced the film’s title back in January on Instagram. In the caption of the post, the actor wrote, “Wishing all of you a laughter-filled 2023! This is a story that makes me smile every time I think of it since I heard it well over a year ago! Teaming up with the multi-talented Basil Joseph, directed by Vipin Das after the blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, written by Deepu Pradeep after Kunjiramayanam and joining hands with my long time associates E4 Entertainment, presenting ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’."

The film also features Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Yogi Babu, Jagadish and Rekha Harris in pivotal roles. The storyline of the film has been kept under wrap by the team. It is being jointly produced by E4 Entertainment and Prithviraj’s home banner Prithviraj Productions.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen next in Aadujeevitham, which is helmed by Blessy. The film is an adaptation of Benyamin’s critically acclaimed novel of the same title. Besides this, Prithviraj’s third directorial L2: Empuraan is also in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Bollywood film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff which is set to hit the cinemas on Eid next year.