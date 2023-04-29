Producer M Renjith Apologises Over Remarks About Easy Access To Drugs In Kasaragod

Film producer M Renjith has expressed regret over the remarks he made about Kasaragod regarding the use of drugs in the Malayalam film industry. Renjith made these controversial remarks in an interview with a YouTube channel. He said that Kasaragod was chosen as the location for many films as drugs are easily accessible from Mangaluru, which is a nearby city. Now, Renjith has issued an apology for these remarks in a Facebook post.

The producer wrote that he had made remarks about Kasaragod, not people living there. He clarified that some members had pointed out that shootings took place in Kasaragod because it provided an easy route for getting drugs from other states. The members mentioned here are from the Producers Association of the Malayalam film industry. Renjith is the president of this organisation. The producer said that the opinions mentioned in the meeting affected him and he revealed that publically.

He apologised for hurting friends and acquaintances from Kasaragod with his words. Renjith wrote that it is his duty to be apologetic for his wrongdoings.

This reaction received mixed reviews from social media users. While some welcomed his apology, others criticised him for his words.

A fan wrote that Renjith’s stand to apologise for his remarks is welcomed. Another user commented that the producer had insulted the Kasaragod region with his words. Filmmakers Ratheesh Poduval, Sudhish Gopinath, and actor Rajesh Madhavan have also spoken against Renjith’s remarks.

On the work front, Renjith last produced the television series Mouna Raagam which was directed by Thai Selvam (part 1) and Manoj Kumar (part 2). Mouna Raagam failed to impress the audiences. The storyline of this series revolved around a singer Sakthi who was abandoned by her father Karthik Krishna, another singing prodigy. Viewers pointed out many loopholes in the direction. A user opined that the director should have been careful about the camerawork in the show. Also, others commented that there was nothing novel in the show’s plot which could make it feel interesting.

