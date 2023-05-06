Radhika Kumaraswamy-starrer Ajagrata To Soon Hit The Theatres; Know More

Kannada actress Kutty Radhika, also known as Radhika Kumaraswamy, is all set to star in the upcoming film titled Ajagrata. Directed by M. Shashidhar, the film stars Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for films like Golmaal 3, Om Shanti Om, and Housefull 2 in the lead role. Rao Ramesh, Pushpa Sunil, Suchendra Prasad, Devaraj, Chitra Shenoy, Raghavendra Sravan, Adithya Menon, and others will be seen in key roles.

Touted to be a physiological crime thriller, the film is said to be released in seven languages. Backed by Raviraj, the muhurta ceremony of the film will be held on May 13 at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad. However, other details of the film have been kept under wraps and will be out soon.

Besides this film, Radhika Kumaraswamy is soon going to feature in the upcoming film Bhairadevi. Helmed by RX Soori fame Srijai, the release date of the film is expected to be announced soon. Billed as a thriller yet at the same time a complete family entertainer, the film features Ramesh Anand, Anu Prabhakar, and Skanda Ashok in important roles.

On the professional front, Radhika Kumaraswamy is best known for films including Sweety Nanna Jodi, Rudra Tandava, Hatavadi, and Auto Shankar. The actress made her acting debut with the 2002 Kannada movie Neela Megha Shama. However, with the film Ninagagi, Radhika got the chance to play the lead actress opposite Vijay Raghavendra. Some of her other noteworthy films include Avatharam, Namagaagi, Ravi Bopanna, Kontract, Damayanthi, and Badradri Ramudu.

While in terms of her personal life, Radhika Kumaraswamy tied the wedding knot with HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister of Karnataka in 2010.

On the other hand, M. Shashidhar is known for directing the suspense thriller Gharga. The film stars Raagavi Gowda and Arun Ramprasad in the leading roles. With music scored by Gurukiran Shetty, the film is bankrolled by Ashwini Ramprasad.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has been a part of prominent films like The Bridge, Droha, Setters, Wedding Cha Shinema, Golmaal Again, and many more. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films including Emergency, Final Traap, Golmaal 5, and Vitthala Vitthala to name a few.

