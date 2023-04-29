Rajesh K Raman's Malayalam Film Neeraja To Release On This Date

Malayalam drama Neeraja is scheduled for theatrical release on May 19. Written and directed by Rajesh K Raman, the film stars Shruti Ramachandran, Guru Somasundaram, Sminu Sijo and Kottayam Ramesh in the leading roles. Raman has previously directed films like Saaradhi and Shakespeare MA Malayalam.

Actors Jinu Joseph, Govind Padmasoorya, Srinda, Abhija Sivakala, Hridayam-fame Kalesh Ramanand, Raghunath Paleri, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Sruthi Rajanikanth and Sajin Cherukayil will also be seen in the film.

The makers launched the first look poster of the film on International Women’s Day. Soon after its release, several social media users congratulated the film team for their upcoming film. The poster did not reveal much, keeping the audience guessing. Now, as the makers have announced the release date of the film, fans could not keep calm. Check out the poster here:

Advertisement

The film is backed by Uma and M Ramesh Reddy under the banner of Suraj Productions. Meanwhile, the cinematography of the film is handled by Rajesh Narayanan and the music is composed by Bibin Asok.

The movie revolves around the story of a girl named Neereja who had to deal with numerous challenges in her life. With this movie, the makers promise to offer a unique and engaging experience for the viewers. Having an intriguing storyline and remarkable performance by the star cast, the film has created a huge hype among the audience.

On the professional front, Shruti Ramachandran is best acclaimed for films like Kaanekkaane, Dear Comrade, Madhuram and Chanakyatanthram. The actress has also been a part of films such as Anveshanam, Dear Comrade, Chanakyatanthram, Pretham and more. She has a few projects lined up including Marivillin Gopurangal, Grrrr, and an untitled film with Vishnu Narayan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Guru Somasundaram is known for films including Minnal Murali, Jai Bhim, Joker and Aaranya Kaandam. He has also worked in films such as Haya, Chattambi, Pakalum Paathiravum, Naalam Mura, Maara, Petta, Yaakkai and many more. The actor was last seen in the film Yaathisai. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films like Indian 2, Her and Rani, to name a few.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here