Rajinikanth Gives This ‘Thoughtful Gift’ To His Jailer Co-star Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in the much-awaited film Jailer. The duo recently wrapped shooting for the same. Post-shoot, the former received a very thoughtful gift from the senior superstar.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth gifted Tamannaah, a spiritual book which was was autographed by him. In an interview with ANI, the actress revealed that she received a “thoughtful" gift from her Jailer co-star and film legend Rajinikanth. “I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it," Sharing her experience of working with the superstar, she said, “It is a dream come true to work with him."

Earlier last week, Sun Pictures informed the fans on Twitter, about Jailer shooting wrap. Sharing pictures from the wrap-up party. In the pictures, Rajinikanth can be seen cutting a massive cake which reads, “Jailer shoot wrapped," joined by Tamannaha and director Nelson Dillipkumar while the entire team is seen cheering with joy.

In another photo, Rajinikanth can be seen posing for the camera with a thumbs up. And the third picture shows the entire crew of Jailer posing for the camera with Tamannaah, Rajinikanth and Nelson posing for the click. The caption of the tweet read: “It’s a wrap for Jailer! Theatre la sandhippom."