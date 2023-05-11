Rajinikanth To Rishabh Shetty, Actors Who Made It Big After Massive Struggle

Whether it’s superstar Rajinikanth or Kantara fame Rishabh Shetty, everyone has a story of how they reached the pinnacle of success and fame. Let’s take a look at 5 such south superstars, who struggled a lot before gaining fame in the entertainment industry.

Rishabh Shetty: Rishabh Shetty-starrer Kantara created a sensation all over the world. Rishabh not only acted in this movie but also wrote the screenplay and directed it. The film also became the third highest-grossing film in the Kannada language in 2022. But according to media reports, the actor had to struggle a lot before entering the film industry. It is said that Rishabh used to sell water bottles before entering the film business. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said that he also worked as a driver.

Yash: Kannada film superstar Yash is ruling the South film industry today. His films KGF and KGF Chapter 2 have brought him worldwide recognition, but you may be surprised to know that before entering the film, he used to work as a backstage worker.

Vijay Sethupathi: He is one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry. The actor has gained not only a large following worldwide but also a name for himself among Tamil-speaking audiences for his exceptional and captivating performances. But Vijay Sethupathi has faced a lot of struggles since entering film. He was reportedly employed in Dubai as a junior accountant, according to media reports. It is said that he took a loan of Rs. 10 lakh from a bank to start his film career.

Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda, who is known for his excellent acting abilities and remarkable style, has achieved success despite a difficult journey. According to reports, he struggled a lot before entering the film. It is said that Vijay initially acted in music videos.

Rajinikanth: Superstar Rajinikanth has worked in more than 160 films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. But before entering films, Rajinikanth faced a lot of struggle. After completing schooling, the actor used to work as a carpenter and later joined Bangalore Transport Service (BTS) as a bus conductor. He started doing stage plays later, and one day he met director K Balachander, who gave him a small role. He made his debut in the Tamil industry with Apoorva Raagangal in 1975.