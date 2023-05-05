Ram Charan To Suriya, Tollywood Celebs Who Married Daughters Of Businessmen

Similar to Bollywood, movie enthusiasts are often eager to learn about the personal lives of South film stars as well. From who’s dating who, to speculating about the marriages of two powerhouse couples, the Tollywood town never fails to make the headlines. But, as opposed to Bollywood, where a majority of celebs tie the knot with their co-stars, in Tollywood, celebrities usually prefer to get married to someone outside the industry, barring a few. Here is a list of five famous actors who married their beloved wives, belonging to wealthy business families.

Ram Charan- Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana Konida are currently in seventh heaven. They are soon to be proud parents, counting the days till the arrival of their firstborn. Upasana does not belong to the film world. She is the granddaughter of the founder and chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, Pratap C Reddy. Anil Kamineni, her father, is the founder of the KEI Group. Not just that, Upasana too is Apollo Foundations’ vice-chairperson.

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati tied the nuptial knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020. Their lavish wedding ceremony became the talk of the town back then, with notable members from the film fraternity gracing the union. Miheeka’s mother, Bunty Bajaj runs her own jewellery business, which is known as Krsala Jewels. Miheeka is an interior designer herself.

Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Sufia

Sita Ramam fame, Dulquer Salmaan’s beloved wife Amal Sufia is the daughter of a prominent businessman, who specialises in interior design. Dulquer, got hitched to Amal on December 22, 2011. The celebrity couple are parents to a daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun’s stint in the film Pushpa: The Rise, took him to overnight fame. Sneha hails from an affluent family in Telangana. Her father Chandrasekhar Reddy is a popular industrialist in the state. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy who walked down the aisle on March 6, 2012, welcomed their daughter Allu Arha in 2016.

Suriya-Jyothika

Proving to be an exception in the list, Soorarai Pottru actor Suriya’s wife Jyothika is an actress herself. She has worked in films including Raatchasi, Chandramukhi, and Kushi among others. Jyothika’s father Chander Sadanah is a film producer by profession.

