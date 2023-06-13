Rashmika Mandanna Shares Photo From Her Bed With No Make-up On, Shares Deets Of Her Packed Schedule

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Goodbye and has been winning fans’ hearts since then. Well, the actress has been keeping very busy lately owing to her shooting schedule and recently she also gave an update about her packed schedule. She took to her Instagram and shared a selfie from her bed.

The actress can be seen wearing no makeup and hiding her half-face from the pillow. She is looking gorgeous. The caption reads, “The days..when you’ve shot all day-taken the flight-come shot all night-you still can’t get a wink of sleep-have to again catch a flight out again.. and shoot hmmm..love it!" Recently, the actress was in the news after a video of her being mobbed by fans at the airport went viral. In the video, she was seen walking out of the airport when suddenly fans surrounded her for selfies. Although Rashmika obliged and took a few photos, the crowd grew and eventually, she appeared to be getting a little uncomfortable. Her bodyguard came to her rescue and help her wade through the crowd.

Take a look at the selfie here: