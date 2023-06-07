Rashmika Mandanna Treats Her Fans To A Selfie Sans Makeup; See Photo

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Well, today, she treated her fans to a glimpse of her natural beauty by sharing a stunning no-makeup selfie. The actress, known for her radiant smile and infectious charm, took to her social media handle to share the picture, leaving her admirers in awe.

In the photo, which she shared on her Instagram stories, we can see her flaunting her natural beauty. She is not wearing any makeup and is posing for the camera. She even greeted her fans with ‘Hi’. The actress is wearing a grey colour tee. Recently, the actress jetted off to Coorg to visit to spend some quality time with her family. She also dropped a picture of her which in no time went viral. In the picture, Rashmika can be seen holding a pink flower. She donned a beige-coloured sleeveless top, that she paired up with an intricately printed navy blue skirt.

Take a look at her selfie here: