Saanya Iyer Takes Internet By Storm With Her Glamorous Avatar

Saanya Iyer is one of the actresses who knows how to spice up her fashion choices and set the internet ablaze. Recently, the actress dropped a few pictures from her latest photoshoot with fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani. In the pictures, the actress can be seen shelling out major fashion goals with her curves and bold look. For the photoshoot, the actress wore a designer bralette top which she paired up with a stylish mini black skirt.

The actress looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera. Several social media users have praised the actress for her style statements and stunning look.

For the makeup, the actress opted for perfectly drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink-tinted cheeks, Kajal, and a shade of nude lipstick and we are sure you can’t take your eyes off her. This time, the actress prefers to choose a messy hairstyle which makes her look stand out.

However, this is not the first time, a few days back, the actress shared a few pictures in a white western ensemble which comes out straight from her other photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. The pictures went viral and created a huge storm on social media.

From flaunting her looks be it in western outfits or traditional ensembles, the actress knows how to make the most of her fashion choices. Besides this, the actress never shies away from sharing her dancing videos which time and again creates a stir on the internet.

On the work front, the actress started her acting journey as a child artist. She made her acting debut with the Kannada Television serial Puttagowri Madve. After then, the actress was seen in Colors Kannada show Dancing Star in 2015. Apart from this, Saanya has also appeared in the 2013 film Chandra. This was followed by her incredible performance in the video streaming platform Voot’s reality show, Dancing Champion in 2022.

Saanya Iyer rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. However, the actress failed to win the title, she managed to make her place in the hearts of her fans.

