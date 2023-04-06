Samantha Makes BIG Revelation About Allu Arjun and Allu Arha, Says 'He Will Not...' | Exclusive

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film, Shakuntalam. During a promotional event for her film on Thursday, Samantha opened up about Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha who is making her acting debut in the Gunashekhar directorial. Arha will be playing the role of Prince Bharata in the film. When News18.com exclusively asked Samantha if she discussed Arha’s performance in the movie with the Pushpa actor, Samantha said that Allu Arjun might not be involved in her career, not now, not in the future.

“For some reason, she is her own person and she decides her own things. I don’t think her father is involved and is going to involve himself in her career because it’s going to kind of take off differently after this movie. It’s something to look forward to definitely to. When I say families and children are going to connect with this film, apart from the main leads, there’s a child who has a beautiful role in this film so it’ll be a massive connect there," Samatha Ruth Prabhu said, speaking of the six-year-old.

For the unversed, Samantha also worked with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. The actress did a special dance song ‘Oo Antava’ for the blockbuster movie.

Talking about Shaakuntalam, it is set to release on April 14. A new trailer was released on Thursday, giving a glimpse of the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. While Samantha plays the titular role, King Dushyant, the king of the Puru dynasty, is portrayed by Dev Mohan. The movie also features a huge cast including Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla, playing the supporting roles.

Shaakuntalam is written and directed by Gunasekhar. The movie is produced by Neelima Guna under Sri Venkateswara Creations in collaboration with Gunaa Teamworks. It revolves around the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

