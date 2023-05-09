Samantha Prabhu Buys An Apartment Worth Rs 8 Crore In Hyderabad

One of the leading actresses in the South Indian film industry and now a pan-India star, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been in the news for purchasing a lavish 3-BHK flat in Hyderabad. The flat cost her around Rs 7.8 crore and is in Jayabheri Orange County in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana. Reportedly, it was found that she had bought the house from Nalla Preetham Reddy.

According to media sources, the property was purchased on the 13th floor and has a built-up area of 7,944 sq ft, with 3,920 sq ft and a duplex area of 4,024 sq ft on the 14th floor. It was also found that the place has six parking lots. Reportedly, the interior of the house is almost complete and is a mix of luxurious and earthy interiors. Currently, Samantha resides in a palatial house that is located in a posh location in Hyderabad. It has been found that it is the same house where she used to live with her former husband, Naga Chaitanya.

She had earlier purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s suburbs as well. It was found that it is a 3-bedroom sea-facing apartment, and she bought it for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore.

Advertisement

On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for her much-anticipated project Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan. The project is directed by the popular filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It was also reported that the shooting schedule of Citadel was the main reason behind her buying a house in Mumbai.

Recently, Samantha also attended the global premiere of Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel in London.

After the shoot of Citadel, she will join Vijay Deverakonda for their upcoming film Kushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is tentatively looking for a September 2023 release.

Samantha was last seen in the film Shaakuntalam. The film was directed by Gunasekhar and starred Samantha Prabhu and Dev Mohan in the lead roles. The film received negative reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the box office.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here