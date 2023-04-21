Santosh Juvekar Says He Is Set To Essay A Different Role In Ravrambha

Actor Santosh Juvekar has been roped in to play a significant role in a historical film for the first time. Directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale, Ravrambha also stars Mir Sarwar and Ashok Samarth in the leading roles. Based on the story of Ravrambha Nimbalkar, a warrior of the Maratha Empire, the screenplay of the film is penned by Pratap Gangavane. The film is slated to release worldwide on May 12, this year. Backed by Shashikant Pawar, the film also features Apurva Nemlekar, Shantanu Moghe, Kushal Badrike, Monalisa Bagal, and Kiran Mane in pivotal roles. With music scored by Amit Raj, the lyrics of the film are written by Guru Thakur. The cinematography of the film is handled by Sanjay Jadhav.

Sharing about this on an Instagram post, Santosh Juvekar wrote in the caption, “My first film based on historical background and my first film with a very different role from the usual “Ravrambha" is coming for your entertainment from 12th May. Best wishes and valuable and important support".

Social media users have now reacted to the video. One user wrote, “All the best. Blockbuster soon". Another commented, “Heartiest congratulations to you. May you always get success in life".

Talking about his role in an interview, Santosh Juvekar stated, “It is every actor’s dream to get the opportunity to portray different characters. With this film, I have grabbed this opportunity to essay a completely different role from my regular ones. In the upcoming film, I will be seen in a negative light. I am certain that my fans are going to love me in the upcoming film".

Santosh Juvekar is best known for films such as Adham, Rocky, Darlings, and Bhonsle. His other notable projects include Chhatrapati Shashan, Police Line, Gadbad Gondhal, Ek Tara, Aghor, Sharyat, and Mumbai Meri Jaan. He was last seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial Kuttey. Now, he is all set to appear in films including Minus and Raanti besides Ravrambha.

Anup Ashok Jagdale has directed several prominent films including Zhalla Bobhata, and Bebhaan.

