Second Schedule of Dileep-starrer D148 Begins In Kattappana

Malayalam actor Dileep’s upcoming film, directed by Ratheesh Reghunandan tentatively titled D148, is currently in its production stage. The shooting of the film is underway at a brisk pace. The second schedule of the film has begun in Kattappana and its nearby locations.

As per media reports, the shoot is expected to be completed in the next 50 days. A huge set has been erected on a two-and-a-half acre land near Kattappana with the help of art director Manu Jagath to film some important scenes.

Neeta Pillai and Pranithah Subhash will be seen in the parallel female lead in D148. Apart from them Ajmal Ameer, Sudev Nair, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Kottayam Ramesh, Major Ravi, Santosh Keezhattoor, Asiz Nedumangad, Malavika Menon, Ramya Panicker, Muktha, Sivakami, Ambika Mohan, Sminu, and Tamil actors John Vijay and Sampath Ram will be seen in the pivotal roles.

D148 went on floors on January 28 in Kottayam CMS College, Kerala. In the first schedule, the team filmed scenes in Erattupetta, Poonjar, Kanjirappally, Koottikal, Kuttikanam and Peerumedu. They completed the schedule on March 8. The film is said to be made on a massive budget. The fight sequences in the film are choreographed by Rajasekharan, Stunt Siva, Supreme Sundar, and Mafia Sasi as a part of the crew.

The camera is being handled by Manoj Pillai and is being edited by Shyam Sashidharan. The music of the film is composed by William Francis. D148 is being jointly produced by RB Choudary and Rafi Mathira under the banner of Super Good Films and IFAR Media. It has been written by Ratheesh Ratheesh Reghunandan.

Meanwhile, Dileep also has Vineeth Kumar directorial which is tentatively called D149. As per reports, the makers have started shooting in a major location at Chettikulangara in Mavelikara, Kerala.