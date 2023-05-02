Shahir Sable's Wife Watches Maharashtra Shaheer, Check Out Her Reaction

Kedar Shinde’s much-anticipated film Maharashtra Shaheer was released on April 28 and garnered favourable reviews. The audience said that this film also showed a lot about Marathi folk culture apart from Shahir Sable’s story which forms the film’s storyline.

Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable was popularly known as Shahir Sable and his second wife, Radhabai Krishnarao Sable, was present at one of the screenings of the film recently. She was overwhelmed with emotions to see her husband’s journey on screen. After watching the film, she hugged Kedar Shinde, the director of Maharashtra Shaheer. The veteran filmmaker has shared a post on Instagram regarding this. Alongside the post, the director shared a photo with Radhabai Sable. He wrote in the caption that this was the reaction of Malti Kadam aka Mrs. Radhabai Sable. The director urged the audience to watch the film in cinema halls. For those, who don’t know, Kedar Shinde is the maternal grandson of Shahir Sable.

Marathi actress Ashvini Mahangade loved Radhaba’’s reaction and commented with heart emoticons. Fabs appreciated the film and said it showed Shahir Sable’s sacrifice and love for Maharashtra.

Audiences are eager to watch this film because of Kedar Shinde’s daughter Sana Shinde, who plays the role of Bhanumati Sable. Bhanumati Sable was the first wife of Krishnarao Ganpatrao Sable. According to the those who have watched this film, Sana has delivered a spirited performance Other actors like Nirmiti Sawant and Shubhangi Sadavarte have excelled in their roles too.

This film’s second half is another highlight that brings on screen real-life characters like Sane Guruji, Sant Gadge Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray. Krantisinh Nana Patil, Raja Mayekar and Yashwantrao Chavan’s characters have also been shown on screen.

Besides Maharashtra Shaheer, Kedar Shinde is also looking forward to his upcoming film Baipan Bhari Deva which will release on June 30.

