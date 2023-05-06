Shamal Sulaiman-starrer Jackson Bazaar Youth’s Trailer A Hit Among Audiences

Debutante director Shamal Sulaiman is coming up with a film titled Jackson Bazaar Youth based on the concept of the brass band. Malayalam character artist Indrans will play the antagonist in this film. Think Music India unveiled the trailer of this film on May 5, garnering more than 5, 00, 000 views and counting. It shows the members of a band enjoying their work and gradually gaining popularity on social media.

The trailer then shifts to show a glimpse of a troublesome phase in a band member’s life. A ruthless police officer (Indrans) is introduced who takes strict action against the band members. How the Jackson Bazaar Youth members deal with the problem forms the core theme of this film’s storyline. Lukman Avaran, Jaffer Idukki, and Chinnu Chandni have also played key roles in this film. Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Fahim Safar, and Anagha Ashok acted in the film as well.

One of the viewers commented that Lukman’s acting skills are improving with every film. Another commented that Lukman and Jaffer Idukki’s combination will prove to be a highlight of Jackson Bazaar Youth. Others wrote that after watching the trailer, they feel that Jackson Bazaar Youth is going to be a hit. Rest are also excited to see Sulaiman’s first project as a filmmaker.

Zakariya, Shafi Valiya Paramba and Dr Salman have produced this film. Usman Maarath is associated as a writer while Govind Vasantha scored the music. Deepak D Menon has done cinematography.

In an interview with a portal, director Sulaiman described how the cast of Jackson Bazaar Youth has been trained for handling trumpets. He said that the main shooting locations of the film were Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. The director also added that his film will be a feel-good family drama. This will show the story of the band team, their fans, survival, friendship, and other elements. Sulaiman also said that it was producer Zakariya who had given him the idea for this film.

In the past, Sulaiman has worked as an assistant director in films like Sudani from Nigeria, Halal Love Story, and Momo In Dubai. These films were loved by the audience.

