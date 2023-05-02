Sharad Pawar Gives A Shout Out To Ankush’s Performance In Maharashtra Shahir

Maharashtra Shahir, by Kedar Shinde, was released on April 28. The film has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In addition to the plot of the film, which was based on Padma Shri awardee Shahir Sable’s life, audiences were thrilled to the part that highlighted the Marathi folk culture. In the film, Marathi actor Ankush Chaudhari brought to life the character of Shaheer Sable on screen. The actor has received a compliment from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar himself.

A special screening was held for Sharad Pawar and his family. After watching the movie, Sharad Pawar said that Ankush had played the legendary Shahir Sable with a lot of conviction, so much so that he completely embodied the persona of his character. The NCP founder said, “The last song started and I completely forgot about Ankush, all I could see was Shaheer Sable."

Earlier, Sharad Pawar was also part of a song release from the movie. The legendary Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza song, composed by Shahir Sable himself, is also the official anthem of the state. The song was recreated for the movie and was released by Sharad Pawar on April 25, at Yashwantrao Chavan Kendra.

With this movie, Sana Shinde, the daughter of Kedar Shinde, also made her acting debut. In Maharashtra Shahir, Sana portrays Bhanumathi Sable, Shaheer Sable’s first wife. Nirvana Sawant and Ashwini Mahangde have pivotal roles in the movie as well.

Maharashtra Shahir’s music has been a rage among audiences as well. Composed by Ajay-Atul, songs like La Baharla Ha Madhumas Nawa and Gau Nako Kisna have been well-received both in India and abroad.

Better known as Shahir Sable, Krishnarao Sable was a folk artist from Maharashtra. He was a skilled singer, dramatist, actor, producer and director of folk theatre (Loknatya). For his contributions to the arts, he received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian distinction, in 1998. Shahir Sable passed away in 2015, living behind an unparalleled legacy.

