Shraddha Srinath Fights To Save Her And Kalki’s Life In Apocalyptic Drama Kaliyugam

The trailer of Shraddha Srinath-starrer Kaliyugam was unveiled by Sony Music South on YouTube on May 6. Directed by Pramodh Sundar, Kaliyugam, is an apocalyptic drama that shows a scenario where humans will fight for Survival. The year shown in the trailer is 2064 and people don’t have necessities like food and water. The trailer also shows that humans have no hope for survival. Still, some of them show courage and decide to fight back instead of dying from starvation.

People are shown killing each other without any mercy. Shraddha is shown to be one of the survivors. The actress puts up a fight to save her and a young boy named Kalki. Actor Kishore wants a safe house and after watching the trailer, some feel that he might be the antagonist in this film. The trailer has garnered more than 4,00,000 views and counting.

One of the viewers commented that they want the film to be dubbed in Hindi. Another expressed happiness that filmmakers are experimenting with the post-apocalyptic genre in the South Cinema. A viewer also congratulated filmmaker Pramodh for his first film as a director.

Apart from Shraddha and Kishore, Iniyan Subramani, Harry, Asmal, and Santhosh have also acted in Kaliyugam. Actors Mani, Aarya Lekshmi, Moses, and Master Ronith also acted in the film.

Earlier, it was reported that Kaliyugam is a female-centric thriller based on the world shown in 2050. In an interview with E Times, director Pramodh revealed how Shraddha was excited about the film after hearing the script.

Shraddha last acted in the film titled Witness written and directed by Deepak. This film revolves around deaths due to manual scavenging. The diva played the role of Parvathy. She helps Parthiban ((Thamizharasan)’s mother Indrani (Rohini). Indrani has lost her son Parthiban because of the practice of manual scavenging.

The film was a hit after it was streamed on OTT platform SONY LIV. The audience appreciated it for raising pertinent questions about the condition of scavengers, corporation cleaners, and politics in Tamil Nadu. Witness was released on December 9, 2022.

