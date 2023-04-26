Shriya Pilgaonkar Celebrates Her 34th Birthday With Family And Friends, See Pics

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrated her 34th birthday yesterday, April 25. On this special occasion, she shared pictures with parents-actors Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, as well as her friends, on Instagram. Shriya opted for a small house party and enjoyed her day to the fullest. She captioned her post, “25.04". A balloon with the text: “7 Happy Birthday" was spotted in the background of her photos. She probably wanted to highlight her age 34, which adds up to ‘7’.

Fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry wished her on this occasion. Actor Divyendu Sharma from the Mirzapur franchise wished her. Actors Sanjay Kapoor, Mrinal Dutt, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Deepak Kalra also wished Shriya. Actor Kavi Shastri commented, “Wishing you a very happy birthday". Filmmaker Yatendra Meghwal and choreographer Phulwa Khamkar also wished her.

Fans wished that she would keep on achieving more milestones in her acting career. One of the followers was also excited to see her back in another season of the web series, The Broken News. The series narrates the story of two ideologically opposed television news channels, Awaaz Bharati News and Josh 24/7. Shriya essayed the role of a journalist named Radha Bhargava in this series.

Shriya has other projects in her pipeline as well like Sita, Ishq-e-nadaan, and Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai. She might also enact the female lead in the film Mat Chuko Pahlwan, directed by Saurabh Shukla. Shriya has wrapped up the shooting of Ishq-e-nadaan, a romantic drama, set in Mumbai. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, this film traces the journey of protagonists as they get to know about life, love, and companionship. Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kunwaljit Singh, Suhail Nayyar, and Mrinal Dutt have essayed key roles in it. Abhi To Party Shuru Hui Hai, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is yet to be released. Mat Chuko Pahlwan is being filmed in Bhopal. Jitendra Kumar plays the role of an athlete in this film. Shriya’s confirmation to play the female lead in Mat Chuko Pahlwan is awaited.

