Shwetha Changappa's Picture From Maldives Vacation Will Make You Plan Next Trip Soon

Television actress and presenter Shwetha Changappa is currently on vacation in the Maldives with her family. The actress shared a picture from the trip and it instantly went viral. In the picture posted on her Instagram handle, Shwetha can be seen wearing a black crop top, which she paired with floral black shorts. She looked absolutely beautiful and flawless in her dress and was giving beach vibes to her fans.

In this picture, she can be seen with her son, Jiyaan Aiyappa. Little Jiyaan looked cute and innocent posing with her mother. “With my little son-shine Jiyaan Aiyappa in the Maldives. Yes, he is growing up pretty fast. Days are just flying," read the caption to the picture. She also added several emoticons to the caption.

Social media users loved her picture and flooded her comments section with admiration. Commenting on the post a user wrote that she looks like Santoor Mummy. A user went on saying, “U raising temp for the guys nowadays", while another wrote “Looking so young madam".

Let us tell you that after hosting the reality show Super Queen, Shwetha Changappa is back with a new project. The actress will be seen hosting the upcoming season of the kids’ game show Chota Champion Season 3 which is aired on zee kannada.

Shwetha started her acting career with Sumathi, directed by S. Narayan. She was famous as Rani in Maja Talkies. Shwetha is not only famous on the television screen but on the silver screen as well. She acted as Pari in Shivanna’s 125th movie Veda and was appreciated by everyone for her amazing work. Shwetha was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2, which was hosted by Kiccha Sudeep. She secured fourth place in the reality show.