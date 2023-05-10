Sonia Balani Explains Why She Decided To Play The Antagonist In The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, hit the theatres last week amid several controversies. Apart from Adah Sharma, the three other central female characters in The Kerala Story are Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. Sonia, who played the antagonist in the film, has been receiving compliments for her performance. Recently, in an interview, the actress spilled the beans on why she accepted to play a negative role in the film.

Sonia revealed that she decided to portray the prime villain in The Kerala Story as the characters of the lead and the antagonist were the most important in the film. She further mentioned that although many actresses auditioned to play the role of Asifa, it was she who bagged the character. It made her not want to miss the opportunity.

Advertisement

Sonia expressed her gratitude toward everyone for their love and support. She credited her late mother Shanti as well as her father Ramesh Balani for her success. “I feel very happy when people tell me that they like my acting," she said.

Sonia, who graduated from St John’s College with a B.Com degree, said that she was fond of acting even as a kid. “As a child, I used to imitate my school teachers. I loved dancing, and acting in school," disclosed the 32-year-old. After completing her graduation, Sonia took up acting classes in Mumbai.

Earlier, a felicitation ceremony was arranged for Sonia, honouring her spectacular acting where the actress’s brother and father heaped praises on her. While Sonia’s brother Raavinder Balani was all praises for her sister, calling her performance “pretty well" her father urged movie-goers to watch the film on the silver screen.

The Kerala Story revolves around how three Hindu girls were brainwashed into converting to Islam and were forcefully sent on terror missions conducted by a terrorist group - ISIS. The film premiered on the big screens on May 5.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here