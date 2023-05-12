Soundarya Rajinikanth Lodges Complaint Of Missing Spare Key Of Her SUV

Director Soundarya Rajinikanth has reportedly filed a police complaint at the Teynampet police station in Chennai after the spare key of her luxurious automobile went missing. According to media reports, Soundarya registered a FIR at the station on April 23 stating that the extra key of her Range Rover (SUV) went missing while she was travelling from her home to a college in the city for an event.

Earlier in March, the director’s older sister Aishwarya lodged a police complaint over the theft of jewellery worth 60 sovereigns. According to the FIR copy registered under Section 381 of the IPC, Aishwarya had kept the jewellery in a locker and revealed that some of her house servants were aware of it.

In the complaint, Aishwarya also mentioned that she wore the jewellery pieces at her sister Soundarya’s wedding in 2019 and since then it was kept in the safe. The report also added that Aishwarya over the last three years, the locker had been moved around multiple times, including her ex-husband Dhanush’s apartment in 2021, her apartment and then the following year at her father Rajinikanth’s residence, while the keys to the locker remained in her flat.

Advertisement

The stolen jewellery from the locker included diamond sets, antique gold pieces, Navaratnam sets, bangles and nearly 60 sovereigns of gold worth Rs 3.6 lakh. In the complaint, she named her two maids and driver as suspects who have been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

Coming back to Soundarya, she is the younger daughter of superstar Rajinikanth. She made her directorial debut with Kochadaiiyaan in 2014 which featured her father in a lead role alongside Deepika Padukone. She has also helmed Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 with Dhanush and Kajol as the headliners.

In February 2019, she tied the knot to businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The couple welcomed their first child Veer, last year.