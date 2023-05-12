Sreeleela Looks Adorable In Yellow Suit; See Pictures

Sreeleela is one of the most sought-after actresses in showbiz. With her acting chops and glamorous persona, the actress often manages to make her fans spellbound. Recently, the actress, clad in a yellow suit, accessorised her outfit with exquisite pair of earrings and looked phenomenal.

For the makeup, Sreeleela wore drawn eyebrows, blush, a stroke of eyeliner, bindi, and a shade of brown lipstick. This time, she rounded off her look with her open curly tresses.

Sreeleela posed in the traditional ensemble with renowned actor Vijay Devarakonda. Her pictures are now making a huge buzz on the internet. Seeing the pictures, it won’t be wrong to say that the actress is a guaranteed sight for sore eyes.

While sharing the photos, the actress captioned, “Life is sweet with Mangoes and Me". Fans have lauded the actress for her stunning looks in the comment section. Well, if you are going to check out her latest post on social media, then be prepared to get awestruck by her ravishing avatar.

Here Are The Pictures

Sreeleela often shares her pictures in traditional outfits setting the internet ablaze. Some time ago, the actress wore a flower-printed suit with a netted dupatta. The actress highlighted her features with subtle eye makeup, eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick.

Be it traditional wear or a Western ensemble, the actress time and again make the hearts flutter with her sartorial statements.

Sreeleela made her debut in the film industry with the 2019 film Kiss. Later, she worked for the 2021 Pelli SandaD in Telugu film. Some of her other noteworthy films include James, By Two Love, and Dhamaka. Now, the actress is all pumped up to star in the upcoming films including SSMB 28, NBK 198, BoyapatiRapo, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, VD 12, and more.

Her upcoming film BoyapatiRapo is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Penned by M. Rathnam, the film also stars Ram Pothineni. The film is scheduled to be released on 20 October, this year.