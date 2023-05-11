Suresh Gopi And Biju Menon-starrer Malayalam Film Garudan Goes On Floors

Actors Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon have collaborated on the film Garudan after their successful pairing in films like Kaliyattam, FIR, Pathram and Randaam Bhavam. Touted to be a perfect legal thriller, Garudan is directed by Arun Varma. According to the reports, Garudan has now gone on floors. Other details related to the shooting of the film have not been divulged yet by the production team.

Suresh unveiled the motion poster of this film on Instagram on April 15. The poster introduces the cast of Garudan and looks every bit amazing with the background music. Suresh wrote in the caption, “Presenting the motion poster for my upcoming film, #Garudan. Excited and looking forward to working with this polished team."

Actor Saiju Govinda Kurup commented with fire emoticons. A user wrote that he is always waiting for films starring Sureshettaa (Suresh Gopi). Another user also commented asking about the updates on the film Ottakomban starring Suresh in a pivotal role. A fourth user wrote that Ottakomban will be made after the films Garudan and Oru PerumGaliyattam.

Coming back to Garudan, Midhun Manuel Thomas and M Jinesh have penned the script of this film. Jakes Bejoy has rendered the music and Ajay David Kachappilly has handled the camera. Sreejith Sarang is responsible for editing the film.

Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon’s last film together was Christian Brothers directed by Joshiy. The film failed to perform at the box office. According to the audience, there was no novelty in the storyline. They opined that director Joshiy relied on a storyline that has been repeated many times. Some thought that the film could be watched due to Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi’s acting. But apart from that, there was no interesting element in Christian Brothers. This film narrated the storyline of Christy (Mohan Lal) who is framed for killing the kidnapper of the home minister’s daughter while trying to save her. Popular writer duo Udayakrishna and Sibi K Thomas were also associated with this film.