Swetha Changappa Takes Her Insta Fam On A Nostalgic Ride With Her Childhood Photo

Kannada actress Swetha Changappa is one of the promising celebrities in showbiz. Recently, she shared her childhood picture on social media, which is now making a huge noise. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a traditional saree, which she teamed up with her pink T-Shirt. Swetha accessorised her ensemble with pink bangles, a neckpiece, pair of exquisite earrings, a nath, and a maang tikka. Swetha added an Indian touch to her look by opting for a braided gajra hairstyle.

She captioned the pictures, “Can u guess who is this little girl wearing Amma’s saree and all ready to flaunt her beauty? Childhood is practically the most beautiful part of a person’s life, the most innocent too".

Social media users have commented on the pictures. One user wrote, “Childhood memories". Another user wrote, “You look cute as always". The third user added, “I can’t forget your Aarundati serial. You acted so well". One user also wrote, “It’s Swetha Changappa."

This is not the first time, Swetha often shares pictures and videos which go viral on the internet. Not so long ago, she uploaded her picture in a western ensemble and fans could not stop gushing over her looks. In the picture, she wore a black T-Shirt, which she paired up with a grey skirt and looked stunning. She opted for a minimal makeup look and left her tresses open. She captioned her picture, “If it is important to you, you will find a way. If not, you will find an excuse… Priority matters".

Swetha Changappa is best known for Vedha, Naa Puttna Mann, and Thangigagi. She has also appeared in Varsha and Majaa Talkies. Not so long ago, she announced her upcoming show named Chota Champion via her social media handle. It will stream on Zee Kannada. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Heyyy my dear InstaFamily, my next. People who were asking about my next show, here it is. Chota Champion on our favorite channel. Can’t wait for this".

Swetha entered the Television industry with Narayan’s directorial serial Sumathi. In 2006, she rose to stardom with the serial Kadambari, aired on Udaya TV. Besides this, she has worked as an anchor for reality shows like Yaariguntu Yaarigilla and Dance Dance Junior.

