Television Actress Priya Ahuja's Lip Lock Video With Husband Goes Viral

Priya Ahuja, popularly known as Rita Reporter from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared an Instagram reel chilling by the seaside with her husband and son.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 21:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Priya Ahuja's husband, Malav Rajda, is a former director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become a fovourite among the audiences of all age groups. From Jethalal to Babita Ji, all the characters and actors from the show have garnered a massive fan following. Actress Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter in TMKOC, is also not less popular.

Priya is currently enjoying a vacation. The actress took it to her Instagram handle and shared a video by the seaside with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying a romantic moment. The video has gone viral on social media since then.

In the video, she is seen taking playful steps with her husband on the seaside. They are sharing special moments and appear to be lip-locking and midway, her son interrupts. Sharing the video, Priya gave the caption, “Parents: Let’s do a romantic holiday, Kids: LOL!"

“Ma’am you look amazing with your husband," wrote a fan. Another fan stated, “Priya mam and Malav sir, the kind of chemistry and compatibility you both share is truly inspiring." A third user reacted, “I understand…believe me I do,"

In another video, Priya and her husband, Malav Rajda, are seen enjoying themselves, with their arms wrapped around each other. Priya wrote in the video, “The best thing in life is better with you." They can be seen kissing, roaming around the beach and spending quality time with each other.

Priya’s husband, Malav Rajda, is a former director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A few months ago, Rajda quit the show.

first published: May 02, 2023, 21:01 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 21:01 IST
