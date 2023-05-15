Thalapathy Vijay First Indian Actor To Have 35 Million Mentions On Twitter

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in the country. The actor has been working for 30 years in films. He started his career in Tamil films when he was just 10 years old. He featured in a Vijayakanth film directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. Later, he got his first break as a lead at the age of 18 years with the film Naalaiya Theerpu. The superstar has worked in various hit films like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Love Today, Kushi, Beast, Ghilli, Thuppakki, etc. However, the actor is not limited to breaking records at the box office.

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay registered another record to his name. He has become the most-mentioned actor on Twitter. According to the data released by Etimes, Vijay has received 35 million mentions from March 2022-April 2023. He has become the first Indian actor to break the record. Earlier in an interview, he revealed that he doesn’t know how to use Twitter and asked his manager to post a selfie. This made his fans go frenzy and his honest admission won the hearts of several fans.

Advertisement

Recently, the actor also made his debut on Instagram. The moment he made his entry to the social media platform, he garnered a lot of appreciation from the fans. Reportedly, he got 4 million followers within a few hours. His first post on Instagram was a picture from the sets of his Kashmir schedule of the film Leo. He captioned the post, “Hello Nanbas and Nanbis".

He has become a part of the elite list that includes Kim Tae-hyung, or ‘V’, of the South Korean boy band BTS, Angelina Jolie, Rupert Grint and Jennifer Aniston, who created a sensation as they joined Instagram.

On the work front, Vijay was most recently seen in Vamshi Paidipally’s Tamil-language action drama Varisu. The film starred Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna and was co-produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.

He will next be seen in Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagara. Apart from Vijay, it will also star Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan. This film marks Vijay’s 67th film as a lead actor.