'The Most Beautiful Woman': Hemangi Kavi’s Mother’s Day Post Goes Viral

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi quite often takes the internet by storm. Recently, the actress penned an emotional post for her mother which went viral on social media. The actress never misses any opportunity to share her feelings with her fan following and this time was no different. Her recent Mother’s Day post is now garnering huge traction among the audience.

While sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption, “Mummy! The most beautiful woman in the world! Although everyone thinks so, my mum is really beautiful. What if I had half of her good looks? However, we feel patriarchal! If not beauty, then let’s consider the other attributes. Some traits are inherited, while others are developed through effort".

She added some of the awe-inspiring qualities that every woman possesses. Hemangi Kavi wrote, “Love for family, support for fathers, patience throughout the challenges, sacrificing herself for others, no matter how many quarrels were there still welcome guests as if nothing had happened, being strong even if there is no money at the end of the month, facing every situation with a smiling face, practical knowledge, ability to know people inside out".

Concluding her post, she wrote, “Everyone’s life has ups and downs, but seeing your ups and downs, I always wonder and wonder how you handle it. Even now! Purely awesome! Naysayers are great but you are great! That’s why I want to take birth every time in your womb".

Fans have greeted the actress with Mother’s Day wishes and blessings.

On the professional front, the actress is best known for films, including Dhudgus, and Savita Damodar Paranjpe. She has also acted in films such as Bandishala, Bhootkal, Bharat Mazha Desh Aahe, Varhadi Vajantri, Dombari, Gadad Jambhal, Paach Naar Ek Bejar, and more. Some of her other noteworthy films include Manatlya Manat, Kon Aahe Re Tikade, and Davpech.

The actress made her film debut with Rangee Berangee. Meanwhile, she made her television debut with the 2013 Marathi comedy show Fu Bai Fu. Her other notable television shows which made her a household name include Maddam Sasu Dhaddam Sun and Teri Laadli Main.