The Wait Is Over! Dhruva Sarja-starrer KD’s Female Lead Announced

Actor Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming biggie, titled KD, has been making quite the noise ever since the film went on floors. Movie enthusiasts have high hopes for this Jogi Prem directorial, to watch Dhruva Sarja pack some punches. Amid all the latest updates surrounding KD, the makers deliberately were tight-lipped about the film’s leading lady. On April 25, KD’s director once again stirred the masses after he announced in an Instagram post that the film’s lead actress will be revealed on April 28. After much deliberations, it is now unveiled that Kannada model-actress Reeshma Nanaiah will be the female lead in KD.

Sharing the announcement with his excited fans, Jogi Prem dropped the first-look poster of Reeshma on Instagram, whose on-screen character is named MachhLakshmi. The revelation was made public on Reeshma’s birthday, April 28. “Wait is over! The character that we were all waiting for is finally revealed. Reeshma Nanaiah as MachhLakshmi who will rock the battlefield as KD’s Queen! Wish u Happy Birthday ma," penned the film director.

The poster exuded a raw vibe, as Reeshma was seen dressed in a medieval outfit, sitting on the floor, in the crudest way possible. There lay plates and bowls of food in front of her. Giving an intense and threatening look, Reeshma chews and tears a huge piece of cooked chicken, indicating her character which is presumably rugged and rural.

The background of the poster comprises a rural setting, captured within the premises of a mud house, a faint streak of light emanating from a lantern, hung close by. There is also a rooster beside Reeshma in the same frame, while the film’s title - KD can be seen inscribed in the far left-hand corner.

This is not the first time that Reeshma is working with Jogi Prem. Earlier, the actress joined hands with the director in the Kannada-language romance action, Ek Love Ya. This is the second collaboration between the two. As per The New Indian Express report, Jogi Prem was also eager to cast a Kannada actress for KD, as a result of which Reeshma’s name was in constant talks. Now, seems like the speculations were indeed true.

Bankrolled by KVN Productions, KD also stars Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in an important role. The film will be released in five languages, namely Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. KD’s release date is yet to be announced.

