This Is What 16-Year-Old Priyanka Chopra's Father Did After A Boy Jumped Into Her Balcony

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star, who has been making the headlines following her appearance at the Met Gala 2023 alongside her husband Nick Jonas. She recently also appeared as a guest on the Howard Stern Show. In the interview, the Citadel star discussed her professional life, parents, marriage, Miss World victory and growing up in America. Priyanka revealed how her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, reacted when she returned to India as a teenager after studying in the US. She revealed that her father barred their windows due to the attention she received from visitors.

Priyanka Chopra remarked, “My dad was super paranoid because he sent a 12-year-old to America with braids and trying to be cool, so I got my hair blown out. Coming back after all of these American hormones and cuisine was the only thing I’d ever done. At 16, I’m a little more feminine than my father would have expected. I had lads follow me home when I returned to India and was in this small village peacocking as I peacock-ed in my American high school. At night, one of them leapt into my balcony. That’s why my father said, F*** this, bars, all your jeans are confiscated, you’re going to wear Indian suits, nothing. I had a driver take me around, and he was terrified. I understand, but then my career happened. I feel terrible for my father."

Priyanka admitted that she did not comprehend the gravity of the situation as a teenager, but that her father made sure she followed a set of rules once “she hit puberty". PeeCee added, “I didn’t understand the gravity of it. I felt I was unbeatable. I’m thinking about that right now. How did I get away with this nonsense? But it was the invincible feeling of ‘I can get away with anything’ that got to me. But not on that day when someone was standing outside my bedroom door. He was outside my balcony when I noticed him, shouted, and ran to my father. My father arrived, leapt, and then left. ‘You need regulations,’ my father said the next day. Those two years of my life were filled with arrogance and vanity. Especially when I came back to India. Suddenly there was this equity in me which I didn’t have in American high school where the girls were bullying me."

In the same interview, Priyanka Chopra discussed her marriage to Nick Jonas and their early contact. Despite feeling attracted to Nick after their initial meeting, Priyanka said that she didn’t pursue him right away for a variety of reasons, including the fact that she had recently suffered a heartbreak. However, while Priyanka was leaving a Hollywood party, Nick decided to take things to the next level and confessed his love for her. Talking about the moment, the actress said, “It was such a Prince Charming moment. It was like time stopped. And also, he was like so hot. It was really like a meet-cute from a movie. It was all slow motion."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is now starring in Citadel as the lead heroine. She will also appear in the films Love Again and Jee Le Zaraa.