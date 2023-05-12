'Thoughtless': Joy Mathew Hits Back At Tini Tom's Statement On Use Of Drugs In Industry

Actor, Director and screenwriter, Joy Mathew has come out with a strong criticism of the Actor Tini Tom over his statement of rampant use of drugs in Malayalam film cinema. He feels that while the actor is an executive member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), his statements at an event were thoughtless and insulting to his colleagues. He further stressed the importance of specificity, which was lacking in the words of the actor Tini Tom. “When the AMMA officials make allegations against other colleagues, it should be done with proper knowledge," he said

Talking about the availability of drugs on set he said intoxication can never help art flourish. “A drunk person cannot perform. I think that even when intoxicated, one cannot act," he said. This is not a game for kids; it requires awareness. There will be significant conversations and action scenes and being intoxicated has no place in it, he added.

Referring to the ban on Shane Nigam and Shreenath Bhasi, he said that there is no ban. If you are willing to work with them then do, as it’s your choice. He believes that a movie is a gamble and producers cast actors due to their star value.

The ban came last month when Popular Malayalam actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi were banned by The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association in response to many complaints about their recent inappropriate behaviour at work.

According to reports, one of the accusations involved the alleged usage of drugs on movie sets. Producer and head of the Kerala Film Producers M Ranjith claimed that Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi frequently used drugs while filming, which caused a lot of trouble for the individual film producers and their crew.

This huge debate came to light earlier this week due to the statement given by actor TIni Tom at an event about the use of drugs in Malayalam cinema. He said that one of the actors whom he was working with had his teeth decayed due to excessive use of drugs. His wife is also sceptical about sending their kid to this cinema industry due to the easy availability of drugs in the Malayalam cinema industry. Reacting to this statement, actor Dhyan Sreenivasan said that no one is force-fed.