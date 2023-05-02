To Team UI, With Lots Of Love From Director Upendra

Kannada superstar Upendra has donned the hat of the director with his latest film, UI. The movie has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. Now, it has been revealed that the makers are following a new way of coming up with a film. Upendra’s projects always feature something special and fans are expecting the same from UI as well. Reports have suggested that the makers have created a new type of block plan for each scene.

A behind-the-scenes video was also released on the occasion of International Labour Day. The video has been uploaded to appreciate the hard work of all the members on the set. They captioned the clip, “It is only through these hard workers and their hard work that we achieve great things. Happy Labour’s Day, #UIThe Movie!"

Through this clip, Upendra has paid tribute to every worker who is part of his upcoming venture.

In the video, the efforts of the film’s crew are clearly visible. The clip shows the trolley, camera, and Jimmy operators working hard on the sets. Apart from them, people have also used a JCB to create the setup of the movie. The clip is a delight to all of Upendra’s fans who are desperately awaiting any update about the movie.

Several labourers have helped in the construction of the set, and their efforts have been documented in the BTS clip as well.

Recently, in an interview, the co-producer of the movie revealed that UI is being made on a budget of more than Rs 100 crore and will be a pan-India film. The movie will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The film will have Upendra using a 3D body scan, and it will be made using 400 cameras. The movie will have special effects rivalling those found in the movies of SS Rajamouli and Shankar. UI is expected to hit theatres this year.

Apart from UI, Upendra also has Kabzaa 2, the sequel to his movie Kabzaa, in the works. The actor is also set to feature in Lagaam, Trishulam and Nagarjuna.

