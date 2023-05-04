Trends :Urfi JavedTunisha Sharma Suicide CaseSamantha Ruth PrabhuShiv ThakareRam Charan
Trailer Of Indrans' Malayalam Movie Within Seconds Out; Watch Here

Within Seconds revolves around the investigation of six people, including three riders of Bangalore and three people from a small village.

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 14:54 IST

Within Seconds releases on May 12.
Within Seconds releases on May 12.

The makers of actor Indrans-starrer Malayalam film Within Seconds released its trailer on Wednesday. The excited fans of Indrans have flooded the comments section as they have been waiting for the movie to watch their favourite actor on the big screen again. The trailer looks promising. It hints that the movie will have a thriller bent. The trailer’s depictions of a forest suggest that the plot will centre on the events that take place there. Within Seconds is directed by Vijesh P Vijayan.

This movie revolves around the investigation of six people which includes three riders of Bangalore and three people of a small village. The six of them decide to travel together to a dangerous place. And then only one of them returns while the rest go missing. The film is expected to be about survival and how things can change within seconds. It will hit the theatres on May 12. This story is written by Dr Sangeeth Dharamarajan and Vijesh P Vijayan. Dr Sangeeth Dharamrajan is the producer of the movie.

Apart from Indrans, other actors such as Alencier, Sudheer Karamana, Sandino Mohan, Sebin Elavuthinkal, Sarayu Mohan, Anu Nair, Sidhik, Thalai Vasalvijay, Santhosh Keezhaattoor and Seema G Nair are also playing key characters in this movie. Music has been given by Rajninraj and lyrics have been written by Anil Panachooran, Sangeeth Dharmarajan and Murukeshan. The technical team of Within Seconds consists of Ayoob Khan as an editor and Rajeesh Raman as a cinematographer. This movie is produced under the banner of Ball Entertainments.

Indrans primarily plays comedic roles and has appeared in more than 500 films. He made his acting debut as a costume designer in the movie Choothattam. He was given the chance to help with costume design by producer Charlie. His acting career took a shift with CID Unni Krishnan. His particular brand of humour was well-received by the crowds, and he eventually rose to prominence as one of Kerala’s most popular comics.

