Trailer of Kannada Actor Vijay Raghavendra's Raaghu Is Full Of Chills And Thrills

Vijay Raghavendra is not only a renowned actor in Kannada cinema, but also a playback singer and a TV presenter by profession. He has cemented his acting credentials by acting in films like Avale Nanna Gelathi and Vinayaka Geleyara Balaga. He is now ready for his upcoming film Raaghu, directed by M Anand Raj. It is slated to release on April 28. The trailer of this film was premiered by Saregama Kannada on April 16. It shows a medicine delivery executive named Raaghu (Vijay) robbing houses at night. These houses are the ones he delivers medicines. In the trailer, it feels like Raaghu is making the residents of those houses overdose on the medicines delivered by him.

The trailer also shows Raaghu speaking dialogues like, “Your karma from the past has bedevilled you, today I will liberate that evil". Users feel that these dialogues indicate how Raaghu might be mentally disturbed. Within a day of release, Raaghu’s trailer has garnered more than 2,86,000 views.

Advertisement

Vijay’s followers loved the trailer and how he is enacting a different role in his acting career. They were also curious why only Vijay, and no other actor, was shown in the whole trailer. Shiva Rajkumar’s voiceover has also accentuated the thrill of this trailer. One of Vijay’s followers was disappointed with the less effort shown in the publicity of Raaghu. The follower opined that the publicity team should work more for the promotion of the film. Another follower expressed his sadness that Vijay is not able to get quality work, despite having all the necessary skills. The follower commented that Vijay has hit films like Ninagagi, Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja, Rishi, Khushi, and Kaaranji to his credit. Despite that, he has not received critical acclaim as an actor and Kannada cinema is forgetting him. Director M Anand Raj replied that he hopes Raaghu will be included in the list of these hit films.

With less time left for Raaghu’s release, some users were left surprised that producers have not revealed the name of the female lead. Produced by DKS Studios and Kota Film Factory, Atharva Arya has penned the story of Raaghu.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here