Upendra Remembers His Mentor, Actor-director Kashinath, On His Birth Anniversary

Upendra, a famous filmmaker in the Kannada industry, paid a special tribute to his mentor, actor-director Kashinath, on his birth anniversary on May 8. Kashinath is remembered even today because of his exemplary work. Upendra started his career as an assistant director with Kashinath and later went on to do independent projects. His work is inspired by the late director’s style of filmmaking, and as a true student, he never forgot the words of his mentor.

On the 72nd birth anniversary of Kashinath, Upendra wished his teacher and also shared how his teacher was always encouraging him in his thoughts. Reportedly, Upendra discussed his ideas and opinions with him, and the latter was a great source of motivation for him.

Advertisement

He mentioned that Kashinath would say, “Do what you think, there are millions of people. Don’t take a step back. What you are saying is right. It will become public." Keeping his mentor’s words in mind, Upendra Rao has also stepped into politics.

Kashinath has had a career spanning over three decades and has worked in over 40 films. He is known to have mastered the comedy genre. He made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama Aparoopada Athithigalu in 1976. He made his acting debut in the popular 1984 movie Anubhava. He also directed the Hindi remake of the same movie, which marked his entry into Bollywood. In the middle of 2017, Kashinath was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. On January 16, 2018, he was brought to the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital in Bengaluru. Following this, he passed away on January 18 due to a heart attack.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Upendra served as a writer and assistant under Kashinath before making his debut film, Tharle Nan Maga, which was released in 1992. He is known for films such as A, Upendra Preethse, Super Star, Kutumba, Gokarna, Hollywood, Raktha Kanneeru, Gowramma, Kalpana, Godfather, S/O Satyamurthy, Uppi 2, I Love You. He joined the Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha political party in October 2017. Owing to internal conflicts, he quit in March 2018. He established the Uttama Prajaakeeya Party (UPP).

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here