Urvashi's Charles Enterprises Trailer Promises A Gripping Tale, To Hit Theatres On May 19

The trailer of Charles Enterprises, an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Urvashi and Balu Varghese in lead roles has been released. The movie, written and directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, will focus on themes such as religious devotion, human connections and language barriers. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on May 19. It is produced by Dr Ajith Joy and Achu Vijayan under the banner of Joy Movie Productions.

Charles Enterprises is concentrated on the lives of Tamils in Kochi and stresses the impact of friendship and language constraints on family dynamics. With this trailer, the movie promises to offer previously unknown stories and images from the bustling port city.

The two-minute-long trailer begins with a voiceover describing a pickpocketing incident. It reveals that the detained suspect is a Tamil from a colony. Then, different visuals are seen which shifts to a house where many gods’ weapons are claimed to be kept. Balu Varghese’s character is introduced as someone who has difficulty seeing clearly in the dark, while Urvashi is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha.

As the trailer unfolds, Urvashi’s character gracefully emerges into the spotlight as a deeply devout individual and ardent worshipper. As the plot progresses, it becomes clear that this movie not only includes moments of hilarity but also incorporates aspects of thrill and thought-provoking social commentary, hence, capturing the audience’s attention.

Along with Urvashu and Balu Varghese, the film also stars Kalaiyarasan, Guru Somasundaram, Sujith Shanker, Abhija Sivakala, Manikandan Achari, Bhanu, Mridula Madhav, and Sudheer Paravoor in prominent roles. The cinematography is done by Swaroop Philip. Achu Vijayan is the editor. Subramanian K V wrote the soundtrack for Charles Enterprises. The film was supposed to release early, on May 5 then it was postponed to May 19.