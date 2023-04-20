Vikramjeet Virk Gets Candid About Playing A Ruthless Character In Agent, 'It Was Extremely Challenging'

Vikramjeet Virk has always been a versatile actor with his powerful roles and performances. Virk was previously seen in ‘Drive’ with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and in many other Bollywood , Pollywood and Tollywood movies.

Vikramjeet virk has revealed that he is playing ‘Deva’ in the film.He added, “Talking about my character in (Agent). The Role of ‘Deva’ is ‘Very Ruthless’ Deva is the most ruthless person, very intense. Also the most strong headed amongst all the characters. This character was extremely challenging and very powerful to play. However, i love performing action on screen so i have put all my efforts to make it enjoyable for the audience who love watching action".

He further added, “I have played many other characters as Anti Hero but ‘Agent’ has given me an opportunity of playing ‘Deva’s character which is extremely violent and doesn’t talk much but his Gun speaks before he does."

Advertisement

The film is set to hit screens on April 28. On Tuesday, April 18, AK Entertainment shared the official trailer of Agent to pique the curiosity of fans. It is a well-packaged affair that does a fair job of building an aura around the young star’s character, A rogue agent. The dialogues too manage to give fans an adrenaline rush.

‘Agent’, directed by Surender Reddy. The film, which stars Dino Morea, Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, and Mammootty, is set to release in theatres on April 28, 2023, and will also be available in several other languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. As per the synopsis of the film, “A spy with a mysterious past goes on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization."

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here