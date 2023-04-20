Trends :Asha NegiSheezan KhanRaftaarGarmi ReviewUrvashi Rautela
Watch: Kannada Actress Sanya Iyer Shows Off Her Dance Skills In Her Latest Post

Sanya Iyer was seen dressed in casuals, which she teamed up with white sneakers and a cap.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 19:41 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

The video has garnered over 1,72,000 views.

Bigg Boss Kannada fame Sanya Iyer often impresses the audience with her incredible dance skills and adorable personality. Recently, Sanya dropped a video on social media, which is now making a buzz among her fans. In the clip, she can be seen shaking a leg to the Kannada song titled Pakka Mass. The video is now trending on the internet. Sanya Iyer was seen dressed in casuals, which she teamed up with white sneakers and a cap. She was accompanied by other dancers too. Sanya captioned her post, “Let’s try some pakka mass local song".

The video has garnered nearly 2 lakh views. One user wrote, “Saanya on fire". Another user commented, “Super dance Saanya and team".

“What a mass dance performance. Saanya, you are improving day by day and it’s just an energetic performance. Keep rocking", read another comment.

Some time back, Sanya dropped a dance video to the trending song Zimbole Zimbole. Her energetic dance moves and killer expressions created a stir on the internet.

RELATED NEWS

Sanya started her career as a child artist. She entered the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and emerged as one of the top contestants. Following this, she was seen in Bigg Boss Kannada last year. She did not win the show, but established a massive fan base.

Sanya Iyer made her acting debut with the Colors Kannada show, Putt Gowri Maduve in 2012. After this, in 2015, she participated in Colors Kannada show Dancing Star. Then, later in 2022, she competed in video streaming platform Voot’s reality show, Dancing Champion.

first published: April 20, 2023, 19:41 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 19:41 IST
