What Director Jude Antony Joseph Said About 'Facts' In 2018 – Everyone Is A Hero

Popular Malayalam film 2018- Everyone is a Hero, which recently hit the theatres, has become a huge hit. The film is based on the catastrophic floods that hit Kerala five years ago. The film received great reviews from the critics and the good word of mouth resulted in more screens for the film in Kerala and Bangalore.

However, there have been several controversies as well. It has received backlash from certain groups for the methods used to deal with the floods in the state. Now, the director of the film, Jude Antony Joseph, has written a note on Facebook responding to the allegations made against the film.

The director wrote, “We Malayalees start the 2018 -Everyone is a hero movie by thanking Chief Minister Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan sir, opposition leader VD Satheeshan sir and Yusuf Ali sir. This movie is a small reminder of the great time that the government, the opposition, the central government and we the people did together. Isn’t this victory ours? To the brothers who drag caste, religion and party in this, no brother, leave it."

The film has been criticised by certain groups for showing the state government helpless. Recently, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director, PS Sreekala denounced the film and stated that the film was based on distorted facts and does not show the real picture of what happened. According to reports, it was found that she wrote in her Facebook post that the director had not done the right research on the floods which devastated the state. She wrote that the film showed the Kerala Chief Minister as being helpless, but that was not true in reality. She also pointed out other errors, like school buildings collapsing and so on, which did not happen according to her and were lies.

The film released on May 5 and stars Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narain, Lal, etc. in prominent roles. The film has been doing well and has collected Rs 27.80 crore at the box office.