What Naveen Shankar Said About Upcoming Films Kshetrapati And Nodidavaru Enanthare

Kannada actor Naveen Shankar recently won accolades for his portrayal of antagonist Bali in the film Gurudev Hoysala, directed by Vijay Naagendra. Fans were looking forward to his upcoming projects but no news is in the public domain regarding them. In a conversation with News 18 Kannada, Naveen revealed that he has not signed up for any new projects. But on his 25th birthday, Naveen said that some glimpses of his film KshetraPati will be unveiled.

The actor was asked whether has teamed up again with Gultoo fame director Janardhan Chikkanna. He shared that nothing has been finalised so far between him and Janardhan regarding the project. According to the actor, they have a rough idea about their next collaboration. As of now, Naveen said that he has taken some time off to relax.

Advertisement

KshetraPati, set in Gadag, North Karnataka, is expected to release in June. Engineer-turned-filmmaker Srikant Katagi will make his directorial debut with this film. Actress Archana Jois will play the female lead and a journalist in this film. According to the director, KshetraPati is a Sanskrit word which means farmer. The film is based on the agrarian crisis and the storyline revolves around the personal journey of the protagonist who is an engineer (Naveen). The story will also involve his father, a farmer. Ravi Basrur will compose the music for KshetraPati while YBV Shiva Sagar is in charge of the film’s cinematography.

Apart from KshetraPati, Naveen has Nodidavaru Enanthare in his lineup. The actor recently told Cinema Express that Nodidavaru Enanthare’s story has been narrated from a woman’s perspective. Naveen also expressed his thoughts about working with the debutant directors for his projects. He said that debut directors are honest towards their first film and strongly wish to make it a success. “I consider working with a new director as mutually beneficial", Naveen said.

In addition to the above, Naveen has also played lead roles in films like Darani Mandala Madhyadolage and Hondisi Bareyiri. Both films were a commercial success and were loved by critics as well. Sridhar Shikaripura had directed Darani Mandala Madhyadolage while Ramenahalli Jagannatha had directed Hondisi Bareyiri.