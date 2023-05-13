When Adah Sharma Asked Audience To Wear Diapers While Watching 1920

Actress Adah Sharma made her acting debut in Hindi cinema with Vikram Bhatt’s horror film 1920 in 2008. The film was not only a hit in its year of release, but was also considered one of the scariest horror movies made in Bollywood. Recently, the actress grabbed the country’s attention for headlining the controversial film The Kerala Story which has been successfully running at the box office.

Recently, one of Adah’s old interviews has resurfaced on the internet where she asked the audiences to wear diapers while watching her debut film as it was so scary.

In one of her 2008 interviews, Adah spoke with Filmibeat and mentioned that the audiences should wear a diaper and then watch the film. “Yes, I mean it. Please wear your diapers and go and watch the film (laughs)," she added.

Advertisement

The Actress is in the news for the last few days due to her latest release The Kerala Story. The film landed in controversy after the trailer claimed that about 32,000 girls were converted to Islam and recruited by the terror group ISIS. However, the makers later changed the number to three. While some called it as a “propaganda film" others appreciated the Sudipto Sen directorial.

The film has been announced tax-free in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. But, the West Bengal government has banned the release of the film in the state citing law and order issues. After the makers of The Kerala Story challenged the ban in the state, the Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a clarification on the ban.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that the film “is being screened in the rest of the country, there appears to be no reason for a ban on its screening". The SC also asked the Tamil Nadu government to specify all the measures taken to provide security in theatres for screening the film.

As per recent film trade analysts, the movie is getting closer to the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.