When Mrinal Kulkarni Ate Fried Worms And The Result Was…

Mrinal Kulkarni is one of the most talented actresses in the Marathi entertainment industry. So far, she has played quality roles in many serials, films, and dramas. She recently surprised her fans by revealing that she once ate fried worms. At an awards ceremony, Mrinal Kulkarni spoke about her strange experience. She said that she travelled to China once and came across a dish with an intriguing name. They ate it but after learning the truth, she was shocked.

Mrinal Kulkarni will be seen next in the film Sari. The official trailer of the film was released this week.

Advertisement

She has played a variety of characters in plays. Her performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jijamata has received the most praise from the audience. Everyone was impressed by her powerful attitude and fierce personality as Jijamata. This role demonstrated a woman’s warrior side.

Mrinal Kulkarni’s son Virajas Kulkarni has also stepped into showbiz. He is an accomplished writer, director, and actor. The serial Maja Hoshil Na introduced Virajas to the public. Her daughter-in-law is a well-known actress too. Shivani Rangole married Virajas Kulkarni last year.

Mrinal wes seen attending the Planet Marathi Filmfare Awards Marathi 2022 last month. She looked beautiful in her red and blue silk saree. She paired her saree with a red coloured blouse and accessorised her look with golden jhumkas and bangles.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here