When Sai Tamhankar Divorced Amey Gosavi And They Partied The Same Day

Actress Sai Tamhankar is recognised for her work in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam movies. She is also a popular face in the television industry. Such is her acting prowess that she is the recipient of many awards. While her professional success keeps her in the limelight, time and again her private life, especially her love life, has been the talk of the town. The diva is divorced and recently, she made a revelation about her divorce.

Sai Tamhankar has made a place for herself in the hearts of her fans with her powerful roles. She is bold and does not shy away from speaking her mind. She has often talked about her personal life. The actress once dated film producer Amey Gosavi, owner of Loading Pictures production company.

The actress married Amey Gosavi in 2013 and it grabbed headlines. But, after two years, the duo parted ways with Sai divorcing Amey in 2015. But, the couple have stayed in touch. Reportedly, Sai Tamhankar revealed in an interview that she is still on talking terms with her ex-husband, Amey Gosavi, and still meets him. She also talked about her divorce day. The Colorphool actress said that they both went to court and had a party on the same day after they signed the papers. They invited their friends over and had a blast afterwards.

The two also had tattoos of their wedding date and the day Amey had proposed to Sai on their shoulders. In an interview, Sai said that she still had those tattoos and questioned what is the point of being ashamed of something today that was once special for her.

Currently, Sai Tamhankar has been busy dishing out major couple goals with her beau Anish Jog. Both of them have made their relationship official on their respective social media accounts. The duo never shy away from constantly sharing pictures and sharing each other with love.

On the professional front, Sai Tamhankar was last seen in India Lockdown and briefly in Bindiya. Now, she has Anubandh Tv Series in the pipeline.

