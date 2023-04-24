Why Pooja Bhatt And Salman Khan Never Worked On A Film Together

Actress-director Pooja Bhatt is a well-known name in Bollywood. She is known for her performance in films like Sadak and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. She made her debut with the film titled Daddy, directed by her father. Her stellar performances always grabbed the headlines and so did her controversial personal life, especially her relationships. During that time, Salman Khan too was a superstar, who delivered major hits. Salman and Pooja never shared the screen for any film, even though their careers kickstarted at almost the same time. The reason for not working in a film together might be because of her relationship with Salman Khan’s younger brother, Sohail Khan.

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt were shooting for a movie called Raam in 1994, which would have marked Sohail Khan’s directorial debut. Due to reasons unknown, the movie got shelved and since then, the duo never worked together.

Advertisement

Pooja Bhatt in an interview with Stardust Magazine in 1995 opened up about her plans to marry Sohail Khan. She said, “I’m aware of the fact that there are a lot of critics out there already putting a time limit on our relationship. I don’t even want to waste time reacting. Marriage is definitely on my mind, but Sohail is just on the threshold of an exciting, new career as a director and I want to work two more years before deciding on the venue and the menu. We do want a future together. Not just as in the normal culmination of any relationship but in wanting to be together. I want it and so does he."

Reportedly, Sohail Khan fell in love with Pooja Bhatt during the shoot for the movie Raam. More than half of the film was already shot. Then, it ran out of budget.

If rumours are to be believed, Sohail’s father Salim Khan disapproved of his relationship with Pooja. When Salman tried to explain this, Pooja took a disliking for him as well. The film Raam got shelved and Pooja and Salman did not appear in any other movie together due to the rift. The couple also broke up later. In 1998, Sohail tied the wedding knot with Seema Sajdeh. The duo are currently divorced and parents to sons Nirvaan and Yohan. Pooja too found love in Manish Makhija, but within a decade of their marital bliss, the duo decided to part ways.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here