Yash's Look From Ad Goes Viral, Fans Speculate New Film

South Indian film industry actor Yash has become a national icon since the success of his pan-India film franchise KGF. Both films became big hits at the box office and gave him immense recognition throughout the country. Since the release of KGF 2, the superstar has not been seen doing another film and has not even revealed information about his upcoming projects. However, he shot for an advertisement, and now the pictures are going viral on social media.

Yash can be seen in a new look, shooting for an undergarment brand, Macroman. In the pictures, he is seen in a braided long hair look with a full-grown beard, wearing a black and white vest. Initially, fans thought that this was the actor’s new look from his unannounced film.

However, an advertisement was later posted, which clarified the speculations. He posted it on his Instagram handle as well and captioned the post, “This is not for those who ride the waves, this is for the men who create them! This is not for those who play the game, this is for the men who live it! This is not for those who like being ordinary, this is for the men who raise storms! This is for the man who chooses to #LivelikeaMacroman."

Apart from this, Yash has been quite active on social media and recently shared pictures with his family. He uploaded two pictures, and in the first one, he was seen taking a stroll on a road with his wife. In the second picture, the couple has their daughters with them. He captioned it, “My wife’s expectation vs reality."

There is a lot of excitement surrounding Yash’s next film, tentatively known as Yash19. According to rumours, Yash19 has been confirmed, and the actor has collaborated with National Award-winning filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. It has been found that the Malayalam director is said to be working with Yash on her upcoming gangster film. Furthermore, there have been rumours that Yash may also return as Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 3. However, no official announcements have been made regarding either project.

