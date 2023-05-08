Trends :The Kerala StoryRajnikanthShehnaaz GillShiv ThakareRam Charan
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » entertainment » Regional Cinema » Yash's Look From Ad Goes Viral, Fans Speculate New Film

    Yash's Look From Ad Goes Viral, Fans Speculate New Film

    Yash did an ad for an undergarment brand, Macroman and its pictures took the internet by storm.

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

    Local News Desk

    Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 20:05 IST

    Bangalore Rural, India

    Yash was last seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2.
    Yash was last seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2.

    South Indian film industry actor Yash has become a national icon since the success of his pan-India film franchise KGF. Both films became big hits at the box office and gave him immense recognition throughout the country. Since the release of KGF 2, the superstar has not been seen doing another film and has not even revealed information about his upcoming projects. However, he shot for an advertisement, and now the pictures are going viral on social media.

    Yash can be seen in a new look, shooting for an undergarment brand, Macroman. In the pictures, he is seen in a braided long hair look with a full-grown beard, wearing a black and white vest. Initially, fans thought that this was the actor’s new look from his unannounced film.

    Advertisement

    However, an advertisement was later posted, which clarified the speculations. He posted it on his Instagram handle as well and captioned the post, “This is not for those who ride the waves, this is for the men who create them! This is not for those who play the game, this is for the men who live it! This is not for those who like being ordinary, this is for the men who raise storms! This is for the man who chooses to #LivelikeaMacroman."

    Apart from this, Yash has been quite active on social media and recently shared pictures with his family. He uploaded two pictures, and in the first one, he was seen taking a stroll on a road with his wife. In the second picture, the couple has their daughters with them. He captioned it, “My wife’s expectation vs reality."

    There is a lot of excitement surrounding Yash’s next film, tentatively known as Yash19. According to rumours, Yash19 has been confirmed, and the actor has collaborated with National Award-winning filmmaker Geethu Mohandas. It has been found that the Malayalam director is said to be working with Yash on her upcoming gangster film. Furthermore, there have been rumours that Yash may also return as Rocky Bhai in KGF: Chapter 3. However, no official announcements have been made regarding either project.

    Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

    RELATED NEWS
    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

    first published: May 08, 2023, 19:58 IST
    last updated: May 08, 2023, 20:05 IST
    Read More