Roadies Karm Ya Kaand: Judges Sonu Sood And Rhea Chakraborty Say They Are 'Thrilled' For The Launch

Reality show MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand – is all set to redefine entertainment with high-octane action, daredevilry and electrifying competition. With higher stakes, the metaphorical journey will see contestants grapple with a heady mix of colossal challenges and unexpected twists and turns on the road to triumph, beginning from the historic battlefield of Kurukshetra to the hallowed grounds of Kaza! As Host Sonu Sood and Gang Leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty bring unrivalled entertainment to fans across the nation, the show will premiere on June 3 on MTV and Jio Cinema.

The positive response to the multi-city on-ground auditions and personal interviews set the tone for the power-packed new season. Speaking of the new season, Sonu Sood said, “I’m ecstatic to be part of the show yet again. The show captures the youth’s spirit and redefines adventure. With the new season, this journey of Karm Ya Kaand along with Gang Leaders Prince, Gautam and Rhea will test Roadies’ physical, emotional, and mental strength at every level. Fans will be at the edge of their seats!"

Rhea Chakraborty, who is making a comeback with the show, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of this show. I can’t wait to see what the contestants bring to the table!"

The journey this year promises a new format, beginning with a brand-new element, the Sonu Astra, akin to the twist of fate. It will completely overturn a decision – thereby determining and even altering the destiny of Gang members in the game. Roadies’ currency ‘Roadium’, which was introduced last season will continue to play a pivotal role in enabling contestants to power up and get special advantages. The journey of Karm Ya Kaand will follow a cycle of Roadium Tasks, Immunity Tasks, Buyouts and Vote outs. Contestants can earn the Roadies currency during the Roadium Tasks and win immunity at Sonu’s discretion. Gangs can trade the currency to get immunity for their gang members against eliminations, but the winning gang of Immunity Tasks holds the power here!