Rohit Shetty To Make Marathi Debut With School College Ani Life

Rohit Shetty, who is known for his action-packed films, is all set to mark his debut as a producer in the Marathi film industry. Instead of showcasing stunts, this movie is touted to be a love story focusing on the golden days of school life and college. The name of the movie is School College Ani Life (School College and Life) and is directed by filmmaker Vihan Suryavanshi. The director even explained the main plot and elements of the upcoming movie.

The movie will star Tejasswi Prakash as the lead character opposite Karan Parab. It will be extra special for her, as she considers Rohit Shetty as her mentor after appearing on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The movie will show the Naagin 6 actress in a fun role who enjoys her school life. As she moves to college, she falls in love with a boy. The plot screams romance and love. Now, recently, Vihan Suryavanshi talked about the concept behind this happy-go-lucky plot.

Advertisement

He explained that generally, school days are memorable for everyone. College is altogether a different world where one makes new friends only to part ways later. It is after college that people realise how wonderful those days were. This film is a stock of memories of this journey. After the movie ends, the audience should call up their friends from school and college. Suryavanshi also mentioned that the team has made a sincere effort to bring back those memories of life through this movie.

The movie will also star Jitendra Joshi in a supporting role. Jitendra said that after listening to the story, it was a pleasure and he got the chance to play the character of a loving Chachu (paternal uncle) of a young man. Jitendra said that every day was a new and different challege. The story captures the sweet relationship between the Chachu and the young man.

Advertisement

School College Ani Life will be released on April 14, 2023.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here